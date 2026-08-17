AGI Bar: Beijing's AI Hub Combines Innovation and Socialization

In the tech-savvy heart of Beijing's Zhongguancun, AGI Bar emerges as a unique fusion of innovation and socialization, mirroring China's ambitious AI dreams. Founded by Song De, an independent AI developer, the bar has quickly become the meeting ground for AI developers, investors, and students.

The establishment, strategically positioned near renowned institutions like Tsinghua and Peking universities, provides a vibrant atmosphere for discussing industry trends. From hosting AI symposiums to connecting customers with cutting-edge technology like DeepSeek tokens, AGI Bar is pushing boundaries.

Despite financial losses, Song remains committed to his vision, even looking to expand the bar and introduce humanoid robots. As China's AI industry continues to grow, AGI Bar stands as both a beacon of innovation and a gathering place for those driving the future of technology.