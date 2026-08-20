Sparks Fly: Kangana Ranaut Rebukes Baba Ramdev Over Gen Z Remarks

Kangana Ranaut clashed with Baba Ramdev after he criticized her comments on Gen Z. The exchange took place on Instagram where Kangana dismissed Ramdev's critique, referencing past controversies involving Patanjali's misleading claims. This public spat arose from remarks she made about protesters, clarifying her stance on specific individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:37 IST
Sparks Fly: Kangana Ranaut Rebukes Baba Ramdev Over Gen Z Remarks
Kangana Ranaut, Baba Ramdev (Photo/Instagram/@kanganaranaut), (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a heated social media exchange, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has publicly rebuffed yoga guru Baba Ramdev following his criticism of her comments concerning the Gen Z demographic. The dispute erupted on Instagram when Kangana issued a sharp retort to Ramdev, advising him against 'daydreaming' about her youth or private life.

The controversy originated from a statement by Kangana where she referred to some protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as the 'generation gutter.' She later clarified her remarks, indicating that her comments were directed only at specific individuals, notably linked to the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest over the NEET-UG exam paper leak.

Baba Ramdev, addressing the media, scrutinized Kangana's past and her critical remarks. In response, Kangana posted a screenshot of Ramdev's quotes, rebuking him and referencing a 2024 legal case involving Patanjali's misleading advertisements. She contrasted their situations, emphasizing her integrity over his past infractions.

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