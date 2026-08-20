Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Power Shift Sparks Concerns

On Thursday, the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine experienced a power disruption, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators after a high-voltage line was damaged. This incident highlights the facility's precarious power situation.

Despite not producing electricity, the plant's six reactors require continuous external power to keep the nuclear fuel cool and safe. Managed by Moscow-installed authorities, the plant is maintaining strict equipment monitoring to ensure safety, with radiation levels reportedly remaining normal.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been a point of contention since Russia seized control at the start of the war in 2022. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of military actions that risk nuclear safety, emphasizing the geopolitical tensions surrounding this critical facility.