Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv early Thursday, causing widespread devastation and loss of life. Twelve people were killed and more than 30 injured, according to authorities, as missiles decimated buildings and disrupted power supply in several parts of the Ukrainian capital.

In the city's Solomianskyi district, a fire consumed the upper floors of a nine-storey residential block, resulting in seven deaths. Non-residential buildings, warehousing facilities, a school, and a children's hospital were also reported damaged. Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared Friday a day of mourning.

Electricity has been restored to over half of the roughly 90,000 homes hit by the outage, says power company DTEK. Russia has increased air assaults on Ukraine in recent months, exacerbating its interceptor shortages. Diplomatic negotiations have yet to yield a ceasefire. Ukrainian forces also retaliated, targeting Russian logistics and oil infrastructure.