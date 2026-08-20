Explosions in Kyiv: A City Under Siege

A series of Russian ballistic missile attacks killed 12 and injured over 30 in Kyiv, leading to power outages and significant structural damage in multiple districts. Efforts to restore electricity are underway, while international diplomatic measures have yet to achieve a ceasefire in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:54 IST
Explosions in Kyiv: A City Under Siege
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Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv early Thursday, causing widespread devastation and loss of life. Twelve people were killed and more than 30 injured, according to authorities, as missiles decimated buildings and disrupted power supply in several parts of the Ukrainian capital.

In the city's Solomianskyi district, a fire consumed the upper floors of a nine-storey residential block, resulting in seven deaths. Non-residential buildings, warehousing facilities, a school, and a children's hospital were also reported damaged. Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared Friday a day of mourning.

Electricity has been restored to over half of the roughly 90,000 homes hit by the outage, says power company DTEK. Russia has increased air assaults on Ukraine in recent months, exacerbating its interceptor shortages. Diplomatic negotiations have yet to yield a ceasefire. Ukrainian forces also retaliated, targeting Russian logistics and oil infrastructure.

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