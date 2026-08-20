Monsoon Havoc: Uttarakhand Highways and Roads Severely Affected

In Tehri Garhwal, heavy rainfall has washed away National Highway-707A, disrupting travel between Dimta Bend and Jeevan Ashram. Meanwhile, multiple roads remain blocked by debris, with authorities on high alert as rivers swell dangerously. Residents and pilgrims are urged to exercise caution amid persistent monsoon rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:53 IST
Monsoon Havoc: Uttarakhand Highways and Roads Severely Affected
NH-707A closed due to a washout between Dimta Bend and Jeevan Ashram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the wake of relentless monsoon rains, Tehri Garhwal's National Highway-707A has been completely washed away beyond Dimta Bend, forcing closures and rerouting of traffic. Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt informed ANI that vehicles are being redirected via Mussoorie Bend towards Vikasnagar as a result of the washout.

The heavy rains have also led to blockages on NH-07 near Devprayag on the Rishikesh-Kirtinagar route due to debris accumulation. Several rural and public roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Public Works Department are similarly affected. The continuous downpour has kept the administration on high alert in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region.

Rising river levels due to the torrential rains have further complicated the situation, particularly in Dehradun where rivers like Tamsa, Tons, and Asan are swollen. Officials have reported daily rainfall exceeding 200 mm in some areas and have cautioned residents and pilgrims to follow safety directives strictly, especially during the Char Dham Yatra.

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