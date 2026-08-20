Russia Strikes Key Infrastructure Targets in Ukraine

Russia targeted gas infrastructure in Ukraine's Chernihiv region and a border crossing with Moldova in Odesa. President Zelenskiy reported a coordinated attack using various missiles and drones aimed at damaging civilian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:59 IST
Russia Strikes Key Infrastructure Targets in Ukraine
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In a strategic escalation, Russia has launched assaults on vital Ukrainian infrastructure, targeting the gas facilities in the northern Chernihiv region and a crucial border crossing with Moldova located in the southern Odesa area. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the attacks on Thursday.

President Zelenskiy described the action as a 'massive attack,' underscoring Russia's prolonged preparation. The offensive included a mix of ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drone strikes, in a calculated effort to inflict maximum damage on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

The attack appears to be part of a broader strategy by Russia to weaken Ukraine by targeting its essential utilities and border facilities, raising concerns about the impact on civilian life and regional stability.

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