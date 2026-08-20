Post Malone Pops the Question: Engaged to Christy Lee

In a heartwarming turn of events, renowned singer Post Malone recently made headlines by proposing to Christy Lee with a dazzling diamond ring. Christy Lee's friend, Marina Hollyer, broke the news through an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, showcasing the couple in celebratory snapshots.

One particularly charming photo displayed Lee proudly showcasing her engagement ring, accentuated by a delicate veil and a playful 'Bride to Be' sash. Additional images captured heartfelt moments with friends, including a joyful group picture that Hollyer captioned, 'My best friend in the world just got engaged, Love you more than words Toph!!!'

Post Malone and Christy Lee, first publicly linked in March 2025, have been a subject of interest since being spotted together at prominent locations such as Beefbar restaurant in Paris. Their relationship emerges following Malone's previous engagement with Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park, with whom he shares a daughter, unveiled to the public in a candid interview last year.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, expressed enthusiasm about his personal growth with his upcoming Big Ass Stadium Tour set to kick off in Asia next month, followed by performances in Australia and New Zealand, promising fans a thrilling musical journey.