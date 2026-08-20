Tom Hanks Poised for Lead Role in 'Theo of Golden' Film Adaptation

Renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is reportedly in negotiations to take on the leading role in the film adaptation of Allen Levi's acclaimed novel, 'Theo of Golden'. The initial report by Deadline highlights Warner Bros Pictures' current discussions to secure the film rights for this novel, which marked Levi's rise as a notable author.

Though Hanks has yet to officially confirm his involvement, he is slated to co-produce the project along with Gil Netter and Gary Goetzman. Additionally, author Allen Levi will join as the executive producer. Overseeing the production process for Warner Bros are Jesse Ehrman and Sheila Walcott. 'Theo of Golden' unfolds in the fictional town of Golden, where the protagonist, Theo, acquires pencil portraits exhibited in a local coffee shop. As he returns each artwork to its respective subject, underlying stories and personal ties come to light, allowing Theo to grapple with past tragedies, according to Deadline.

The novel's journey began with humble origins as it was self-published in 2023 by Levi, receiving minimal promotion initially. However, it garnered widespread attention after its publication by Simon & Schuster last October, amassing over 3.5 million copies in sales within the United States. The book has been translated into 43 languages and achieved bestseller status in several countries, including the Netherlands, Italy, and the UK.