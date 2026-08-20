Tom Hanks Poised for Lead Role in 'Theo of Golden' Film Adaptation

Tom Hanks is in discussions to star as the lead in the film adaptation of Allen Levi's bestselling novel 'Theo of Golden'. Warner Bros is negotiating for film rights, while Hanks will also co-produce. The novel tells the story of Theo, who uncovers hidden narratives in a fictional town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:15 IST
Tom Hanks Poised for Lead Role in 'Theo of Golden' Film Adaptation
Actor Tom Hanks (FIle photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is reportedly in negotiations to take on the leading role in the film adaptation of Allen Levi's acclaimed novel, 'Theo of Golden'. The initial report by Deadline highlights Warner Bros Pictures' current discussions to secure the film rights for this novel, which marked Levi's rise as a notable author.

Though Hanks has yet to officially confirm his involvement, he is slated to co-produce the project along with Gil Netter and Gary Goetzman. Additionally, author Allen Levi will join as the executive producer. Overseeing the production process for Warner Bros are Jesse Ehrman and Sheila Walcott. 'Theo of Golden' unfolds in the fictional town of Golden, where the protagonist, Theo, acquires pencil portraits exhibited in a local coffee shop. As he returns each artwork to its respective subject, underlying stories and personal ties come to light, allowing Theo to grapple with past tragedies, according to Deadline.

The novel's journey began with humble origins as it was self-published in 2023 by Levi, receiving minimal promotion initially. However, it garnered widespread attention after its publication by Simon & Schuster last October, amassing over 3.5 million copies in sales within the United States. The book has been translated into 43 languages and achieved bestseller status in several countries, including the Netherlands, Italy, and the UK.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Global
2
Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Global
3
India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

Global
4
India's Sweet Strategy: Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import and Sugar Export Ban

India's Sweet Strategy: Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import and Sugar Export Ban

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026