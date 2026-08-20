Barn Owl's High Seas Rescue Stuns British Army Sailing Crew

During the 50th Anniversary RORC Round Britain and Ireland Race, a British Army sailing crew rescued an exhausted barn owl. The unexpected encounter involved coordination with wildlife agencies while the race continued. The crew dubbed the owl 'Little Regina' before transferring it to a wildlife center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:48 IST
Barn Owl's High Seas Rescue Stuns British Army Sailing Crew

An unexpected guest joined a British Army sailing crew in the midst of the 50th Anniversary RORC Round Britain and Ireland Race. Seventy nautical miles from shore, an exhausted barn owl attempted to land on board, sparking an impromptu rescue mission.

The crew, aboard Fujitsu British Soldier, coordinated with multiple wildlife agencies to ensure the owl's safety, while steadfastly continuing their race to the finish line at Cowes. Skipper Will Naylor humorously noted the crew's apprehension about finishing with their original number of sailors.

The barn owl, initially named 'Little Reg' and later renamed 'Little Regina', was secured and cared for until Caister Independent Lifeboat collected her for a wildlife center. Meanwhile, Johnny Vincent's Volvo 70 Pace clinched the overall IRC victory in a thrilling race event.

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