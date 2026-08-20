Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

An overloaded boat capsized in Nigeria's Sokoto state, killing at least 40 people, mostly children. The accident highlights common issues in Nigeria's waterways, such as overcrowding and weak safety enforcement. Rescue operations are ongoing, and local authorities are investigating the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 21:15 IST
Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto
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A tragic boat accident in Sokoto state, northwest Nigeria, has claimed the lives of at least 40 children, authorities report. The overloaded vessel capsized near Gorau, Goronyo local government area, with a reported 70 passengers on board, primarily farm workers.

Rescue teams are actively working to retrieve bodies and provide support amidst the chaos. Abdulkadir Yusuf, representing the National Inland Waterways Authority, and local lawmaker Nasiru Adamu, confirmed the death toll had reached 43, while 16 people have been rescued.

This incident underscores persistent issues plaguing Nigeria's waterways, including overcrowding and insufficient safety measures, reminiscent of a similar tragedy in January in Yobe state where 25 people perished. Local officials, including Mustapha Umar from the state's emergency management agency, are investigating to prevent future occurrences.

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