Scorching Heat Forces PSG to Relocate Ligue 1 Opener

Paris St Germain must move their Ligue 1 opener against Stade Rennais due to unsafe pitch conditions caused by extreme heat. The game will be held at Roazhon Park in Rennes, as scorching temperatures in France have left the Parc des Princes pitch unplayable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 21:36 IST
Scorching Heat Forces PSG to Relocate Ligue 1 Opener
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French champions Paris St Germain have been forced to move their Ligue 1 opener against Stade Rennais due to unplayable pitch conditions at their home ground, Parc des Princes. The unsafe surface is a result of the summer's scorching heat, reported the club.

After PSG reported the issue to France's professional football league (LFP), a specialist team declared the pitch unsuitable for play. Consequently, the match will now take place at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

France has experienced record-breaking temperatures this summer, marked by widespread wildfires and July being its hottest month recorded, according to the national weather agency. PSG, backed by Qatari sponsors, remain favorites to secure another Ligue 1 title.

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