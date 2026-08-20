Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

The Central African Republic has closed an artisanal gold mine near the Cameroon border following a catastrophic collapse that resulted in 49 fatalities. The decision was announced by the mines minister after assessing the deadly event, underscoring the dangers of unregulated mining operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 21:34 IST
Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine
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The Central African Republic's government has taken decisive action, shutting down an artisanal gold mine near the border with Cameroon.

This decision follows a tragic incident where 49 people lost their lives due to a collapse at the mining site.

The mines minister highlighted the urgent need for improved safety regulations to prevent such disasters.

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