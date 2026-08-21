Japan's Mens Grooming Clinics See Record Demand Amid Summer Heat

Men's grooming clinics in Japan are experiencing unprecedented demand during the summer months. As temperatures soar, many are seeking body hair removal for comfort and style, contributing to increased bookings and harder-to-acquire appointments.

Yuki Kubo, a 24-year-old office worker, exemplifies this trend, as he undergoes his fourth leg hair removal treatment at a Tokyo clinic. Kubo’s resolution to remove body hair has not only provided comfort but also enhanced his appearance.

The Gorilla Clinic in Tokyo epitomizes this shift as more men embrace shorts for everyday wear. The movement gained momentum as the government extended its "Cool Biz" initiative, encouraging lighter clothing during heatwaves that have reached record highs.