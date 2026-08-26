"Casting will be same...20 saal baad kya hota hai woh hoga story mein": Rajkumar Hirani shares update on '3 Idiots' sequel

In 2009, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani came up with a film, '3 Idiots', that inspired students and youth to pursue their dreams, question societal pressure, and follow their passions. It went on to become one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. It's been 17 years, and even today, people remember it with all their hearts. The film holds a special place in the hearts of not just the audience, but also filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Now, he is all set to revive its magic with its much-awaited sequel.

Speaking with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that the film is currently in the writing stage. "Likh rahe hain, kahani likhi ja rahi hai. So once it reaches the right point, then we'll talk about it. Abhi to we're still writing," Hirani shared.

He also revealed that the sequel will feature the same cast as the original, which starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. "The casting will be same with all same actors in it," Hirani added. Hirani further shared that the sequel will be set 20 years after the original film and will explore what happened to the characters later in their lives. He also emphasised that he will only take the film forward if the script turns out to be strong enough; otherwise, he would rather not make it.

"Main aur Abhijat kahani likh rahe the, aur ek din humein laga, 'Yaar, ye kahani toh hamare in characters ke saath fit ho rahi hai.' Lekin ye kahani un teeno ke students wale phase ki nahi hai; ye 20 saal baad ki kahani hai--ki ab unki zindagi mein kya ho raha hai, aur unke saath aage kya hua. Jo story hum likh rahe the, woh humein laga ki in characters ki lives mein perfectly fit ho rahi hai. Lekin abhi hum is par kaam kar rahe hain. Jaise maine kaha, agar kahani theek bani, tabhi film banayenge; nahi bani, toh nahi banayenge," Hirani shared. '3 Idiots' was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. (ANI)