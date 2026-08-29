Ankit Baliyan murder: UP Deputy CM hits back at Samajwadi Party, says 'don't politicise such incidents'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday hit back at the Samajwadi Party over its criticism of the state government following the murder of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan in Shamli. Baliyan was shot dead in Shamli district after he stepped out of a gym. According to police, he was attacked by three to four men. The incident came to light after a call was made to Dial 112, following which police teams reached the spot.

Speaking to the media, Pathak said the government had taken the murder "very seriously" and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in the killing. The Deputy Chief Minister also accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to "politicise" such incidents and said maintaining law and order remained the government's priority. "The Samajwadi Party constantly attempts to politicise such incidents. Our commitment is towards maintaining law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The government has taken this matter also very seriously. No criminal will be spared; strict action will be taken. Samajwadi Party should not politicize such matters," he said while speaking to the media.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had raised questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh following Baliyan's killing. In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister condemned the singer's death and referred to the killing as "merciless". He also claimed that the incident had caused anger and concern among members of the Jat community in the state.

Meanwhile, Shamli Superintendent of Police NP Singh said the police had started an investigation into the killing and were looking at all possible leads. "A call was received on Dial 112. Information was received that one Ankit Balyan, hailing from Banti Khera, had come to the gym. As soon as he left the gym, he was shot dead by 3-4 men. We have sent the body to the mortuary. Police teams are working..." Singh said.

Meanwhile, a social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang has claimed responsibility for Baliyan's murder. Police are checking the authenticity of the post and trying to determine whether it is connected to the killing. The viral post claims that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme to the killing of gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was shot dead inside Rohini Court.

Shamli SP NP Singh said police are investigating the post and are working on the lead to determine whether there was an old dispute involving the Gogi gang and whether it could be linked to Baliyan's killing. The police investigation into Baliyan's murder is underway. (ANI)