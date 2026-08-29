"People have stopped taking CM seriously": Sanjay Raut on alleged corruption in Kumbh-related works in Nashik

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged rampant corruption in Nashik's Kumbh-related works and claimed that people, including seers and saints, had criticised the arrangements, asserting that the Maharashtra government would not last long despite having a majority. Addressing a press conference, Raut said residents of Nashik had boycotted a conference attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The residents of Nashik boycotted the Chief Minister's conference. Corruption is rampant in Nashik. We criticised this, and so did the seers and saints. People have stopped taking the Chief Minister seriously. Despite having a majority, this government will not last long," Raut said. His remarks came amid a political row over alleged corruption in works being undertaken for the upcoming Sinhasth Mahakumbh in Nashik.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Friday accused the Congress of attempting to tarnish the image of the upcoming Kumbh by repeatedly raising corruption allegations against the preparations, calling it a "deliberate conspiracy" to defame the religious gathering. Fadnavis said all Kumbh-related projects had been made public and were available in the public domain.

"All the projects have already been made public. There is not a single project kept hidden. Everything is available in the public domain. They should check all of it," Fadnavis said. Reacting to allegations of corruption, the Chief Minister said those making such claims were deliberately trying to create doubts among people.

"Those who have corruption in their minds and whose conduct involves corruption are coming here every day and alleging corruption. This is a deliberate conspiracy, a strategy to repeatedly make such allegations so that the Kumbh Mela is defamed," he said. Fadnavis also acknowledged that people in Nashik were facing inconvenience because several infrastructure projects were being undertaken simultaneously.

"I want to tell the people of Nashik that because a large number of works are being undertaken simultaneously, there are some difficulties at present. But once these works are completed, we will certainly transform the face of Nashik," he said. He said there was no overall lack of coordination between agencies, while acknowledging delays in works being carried out by Mahanagar Gas. Fadnavis said he had personally intervened and instructed the agency to complete connections in one area before moving to another.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that all Kumbh-related infrastructure works would be completed well before the first 'Parvani' and before preparations for the Sadhugram begin. Fadnavis said the formal flag-hoisting ceremony for the Nashik Kumbh Mela would be held on October 31, after which programmes would proceed according to the announced schedule. (ANI)