Delhi: 28-year-old man dies of electrocution after coming in contact with streetlight; probe underway

Sandeep was returning home after finishing his work at around 8 pm on the night of August 26-27 when he allegedly suffered an electric shock from a streetlight pole on the divider of Somnath Marg, under the jurisdiction of Anand Vihar Police Station.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 14:05 IST
Delhi: 28-year-old man dies of electrocution after coming in contact with streetlight; probe underway
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A 28-year-old man died of electrocution after allegedly coming in contact with an electric streetlight pole on a road divider in Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said. The deceased, identified as Sandeep, was a resident of Bihari Colony in Shahdara. He was working in medical nursing care at Suraj Mal Vihar, Delhi.

Sandeep was returning home after finishing his work at around 8 pm on the night of August 26-27 when he allegedly suffered an electric shock from a streetlight pole on the divider of Somnath Marg, under the jurisdiction of Anand Vihar Police Station. According to Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena, the man was found unconscious near the pole at around 7 am. Upon reaching the spot, police found him positioned against the pole, with one of his legs having slipped into a pit, while his arm and head were resting against the pole.

"Upon inspection at the scene, it was observed that the deceased was positioned against the pole. One of his legs had slipped into a pit, while his arm and head were resting against the pole. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the DCP said. A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted, which revealed that the cause of death was electrocution, police said.

"A case of negligence has since been registered at Anand Vihar Police Station, and further proceedings are underway," DCP Meena said. Sandeep was living with his paternal aunt (bua) in Bihari Colony, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara.

The deceased's family has raised suspicion of murder and demanded a fair investigation. However, police said that no information suggesting murder has emerged so far and the incident prima facie appears to be an accident caused by negligence. Police said the concerned civic departments will be written to seeking information about those responsible for the alleged negligence.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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