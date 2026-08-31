Gaurav Khanna makes a comeback in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'? New promo hints at his return after elimination

Actor Gaurav Khanna appears to have received a second chance on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. A new promo for the show has hinted at Gaurav's return. In the preview of the upcoming episode, the actor can be seen re-entering the show and performing a height-based stunt, suggesting that his journey on the show may not be over just yet.

In the last elimination task, he unfortunately got injured and had to abort the task. The elimination stunt required contestants to leap from a narrow bridge onto a rotating one while collecting and placing flags of different colours. With both bridges suspended high above the water, maintaining balance made the task particularly difficult.

Gaurav began the task on a good note, but at one moment, he lost his balance and fell into the water. He sustained a shoulder injury during the task and eventually lost it to Shagun and Rubina. Meanwhile, recently, actor Shagun Sharma's journey on the popular stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', came to an end.

She faced defeat at the hands of her co-contestants Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin in an elimination task. Shagun, best known for her acting stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, was quite entertaining on KKK 15 due to her bubbly nature. However, she struggled when it came to performing the tasks and didn't have a particularly strong run in the stunts, having aborted quite a few of them during her journey. (ANI)