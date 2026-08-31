Rugby-Kiss encouraged as calm Wallabies tick another box in Argentina

Australia are ‌learning ​to hold their nerve when the pressure mounts, giving Les Kiss another reason to believe he is building solid foundations after booking a third successive win as Wallabies coach with victory over Argentina on Saturday.

With the entire forward ‌pack overhauled, Australia were clunky at times in San Salvador de Jujuy but Kiss could hardly fault the players' effort as they soaked up heavy pressure while fending off the Pumas 27-21. “We weren't perfect for sure, but we really fought hard for each other and fought hard to stay in the game under the ‌best terms that we can,” said Kiss.

“Talking to Al (Alaalatoa) and Fraser (McReight) afterwards who took over captaincy after Al left, there was a certain strong calmness ‌on the pitch. We didn't let the pressure get on top of us and weigh us down.” With Joe Schmidt signing off with a thumping win over Italy before Kiss's debut in the two-test series against Japan, Australia have now put together a four-match winning streak for the first time since 2021 when Dave Rennie was in charge.

The intervening years have been tough for ⁠Wallabies fans, ​with Eddie Jones presiding over the 2023 ⁠World Cup disaster and Schmidt departing with a dismal record of 19 losses from 31 tests. COMPETITIVE TENSION

The rebound under former Queensland Reds boss Kiss has been encouraging, though, and without the benefit ⁠of continuity of selection. Kiss wants two starting sides to emerge from his broader squad by the time the Wallabies host next year's World Cup so they can have the ​depth to challenge the heavyweights like South Africa and France.

Building competitive tension in his forward pack has been a key feature of his ⁠early tenure, and it paid dividends on Saturday as loose forward Rob Valetini returned with a bang after being rested for the second Japan test in Townsville. Prop Allan Alaalatoa, who captained the side ⁠in ​place of the rested Harry Wilson, also led from the front.

Kiss will likely shake up his side again for the second test in Mendoza. Wilson, prop Taniela Tupou and centre Len Ikitau should all be available, along with lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Few of the players will need reminding of the heavy defeats suffered ⁠in the second tests of their tours of Argentina in 2022 and 2024, after the Wallabies claimed the opening matches. Alaalatoa said he was happy that ⁠the Wallabies were able to regroup quickly ⁠when Argentina landed blows, and they needed to be ready to do the same against the hosts in Mendoza.

"When things didn't go our way, we still connected well and were focused on the next job," he said. "That's going to ‌be massive heading into ‌next week. It's something that we can continue to grow throughout the week.”