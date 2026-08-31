UAE denies Al Minhad Air Base was targeted after Iran says it attacked base
The UAE denied reports that Al Minhad Air Base had been targeted by missiles, saying in a defence ministry statement that the reports were false.
The ministry said the armed forces remained on a high state of readiness to respond to any threats and safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability. Iran's army said earlier on Monday that it had attacked the United Arab Emirates' Al Minhad Air Base with drones, Iranian state TV reported, citing an army statement.
The army said the attack targeted locations where U.S. forces and helicopters were stationed at the base. It said the attack was in response to the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Iranian civilians on Larak Island.