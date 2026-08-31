UAE denies Al Minhad Air Base was targeted after Iran says it attacked base

​The UAE denied reports that Al Minhad Air Base ‌had been targeted by missiles, saying in a defence ministry statement that the reports were false.

The ‌ministry said the armed forces remained ‌on a high state of readiness to respond to any threats and safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security ⁠and stability. Iran's ​army ⁠said earlier on Monday that it had attacked ⁠the United Arab Emirates' Al Minhad Air Base with ​drones, Iranian state TV reported, citing an ⁠army statement.

The army said the attack targeted locations ⁠where ​U.S. forces and helicopters were stationed at the base. It said the attack was ⁠in response to the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards ⁠and ⁠Iranian civilians on Larak Island.