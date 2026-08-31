UAE denies Al Minhad Air Base was targeted after Iran says it attacked base

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 12:39 IST
UAE denies Al Minhad Air Base was targeted after Iran says it attacked base

​The UAE denied reports that Al Minhad Air Base ‌had been targeted by missiles, saying in a defence ministry statement that the reports were false.

The ‌ministry said the armed forces remained ‌on a high state of readiness to respond to any threats and safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security ⁠and stability. Iran's ​army ⁠said earlier on Monday that it had attacked ⁠the United Arab Emirates' Al Minhad Air Base with ​drones, Iranian state TV reported, citing an ⁠army statement.

The army said the attack targeted locations ⁠where ​U.S. forces and helicopters were stationed at the base. It said the attack was ⁠in response to the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards ⁠and ⁠Iranian civilians on Larak Island.

TRENDING

1
Cupid Limited Receives In-Principle Board Approval For South African Manufacturing Venture

Cupid Limited Receives In-Principle Board Approval For South African Manufac...

Global
2
Inflation up in four German states in August, pointing to national increase

Inflation up in four German states in August, pointing to national increase

Global
3
US envoy says he hopes Belarus will free hundreds of prisoners next month

US envoy says he hopes Belarus will free hundreds of prisoners next month

Global
4
German yields at multi-year highs after Warsh comments, oil prices up

German yields at multi-year highs after Warsh comments, oil prices up

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

Ebola Keeps Returning Because Preparedness Still Starts Too Late

The New Education Challenge: Staying Critical When AI Makes Thinking Easier

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026