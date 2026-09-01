Bessent says 'distortive' economic policies grow imbalances, sap global prosperity
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told G20 finance leaders on Tuesday that distortive economic policies like those practiced by China are producing excessive trade and fiscal imbalances that are inhibiting growth, deepening economic vulnerabilities and straining global prosperity
"Durable growth requires that our economies compete fairly on productivity, innovation, and investment — not distortive policies that push excess production into global markets," he said in prepared remarks at the start of a key G20 session on reducing global imbalances.