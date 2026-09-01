Bessent says 'distortive' economic policies grow imbalances, sap global prosperity

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 23:46 IST
Bessent says 'distortive' economic policies grow imbalances, sap global prosperity

U.S. Treasury ‌Secretary Scott ​Bessent told G20 finance ‌leaders on Tuesday that distortive economic policies like those practiced by ‌China are producing excessive ‌trade and fiscal imbalances that are inhibiting growth, deepening economic ⁠vulnerabilities and ​straining ⁠global prosperity

"Durable growth requires that ⁠our economies compete fairly on productivity, ​innovation, and investment — not ⁠distortive policies that push excess production ⁠into ​global markets," he said in prepared remarks at ⁠the start of a key ⁠G20 ⁠session on reducing global imbalances.

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