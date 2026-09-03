'Hanuman Ansh' set for global release after strong run in India

'Hanuman Ansh', a film inspired by the life and legacy of Shri Neeb Karori Baba, will release in international markets on September 11, with Hombale Films taking up its overseas distribution.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 14:39 IST
'Hanuman Ansh' set for global release after strong run in India
Hanuman Ansh (Photo/X@HanumanAnsh). Image Credit: ANI

'Hanuman Ansh', a film inspired by the life and legacy of Shri Neeb Karori Baba, will be released in international markets on September 11, with Hombale Films taking up its overseas distribution. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. He is revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service, as per the press release.

The film, which has already been released in India, will now reach audiences overseas following its theatrical run in the country. Hombale Films announced the international distribution of the film on social media, saying, "A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, @hombalefilms, are proud to take #HanumanAnsh to international audiences through HombaleOverseas. The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as @hanumanansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026."

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has also recorded a sustained theatrical run in India. The story of Neeb Karori Baba has attracted interest beyond India, with several international personalities having been associated with his teachings and spiritual legacy. Steve Jobs visited India in 1974 while seeking spiritual guidance and is known to have travelled in connection with Maharaj ji. Mark Zuckerberg later visited Kainchi Dham, a place closely associated with the saint, reportedly following advice from Jobs. Actress Julia Roberts has also spoken about the influence of Neeb Karori Baba on her spiritual journey, as per the press release.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi, the film had an all-India theatrical release by Cinepolis. A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, 'Hanuman Ansh' is rooted in "Bharat's timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram," as per the press release. The film's synopsis positions "Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story," it added.

Despite being a low-budget movie, the film has exceeded the expectations of the cinemagoers. by soaring high at the box office. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has described the film as "the biggest success story of 2026." ‘Hanuman Ansh’ is scheduled to release internationally on September 11, 2026. (ANI)

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