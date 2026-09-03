South Asia’s Financial Inclusion Boom Won’t Deliver Growth Without Stronger Financial Systems

South Asia has rapidly expanded access to bank accounts, digital payments, mobile finance and other formal financial services, but wider access has not automatically produced stronger long-run economic growth. The study "Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth in South Asia: The Role of Financial Sector Development," by Udullage Shanika Thathsarani, Munasinghage Nimali Vineeshiya and Adikari Mudiyanselage Priyangani Adikari, published in Economies, examines Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 2000 to 2024 to assess why the growth payoff from inclusion remains uneven.

The findings suggest that financial inclusion contributes most when it strengthens the wider financial system. Once financial sector development is included in the analysis, the direct long-run effect of financial inclusion on growth becomes statistically insignificant, while financial sector development remains positively associated with economic growth.

South Asia needs more than broader access: it needs deeper, more efficient and more stable financial institutions that can turn deposits, credit and digital participation into productive investment and sustained economic expansion.

Access to Finance Is Only the Beginning of the Growth Story

Financial inclusion is presented as a pathway to development because it allows households and firms to save securely, access credit, manage risk and participate in formal economic activity. In principle, those gains can support entrepreneurship, consumption smoothing, investment and productivity. Yet the study argues that this relationship depends heavily on the strength and sophistication of the wider financial sector.

The researchers built multidimensional measures of financial inclusion, financial sector development and economic growth rather than relying on a single indicator. Financial inclusion covered access, usage and broader enabling conditions, while financial sector development captured financial depth, efficiency, stability and insurance development. The analysis then used panel econometric techniques designed to distinguish short-run movements from longer-run relationships.

The baseline relationship between financial inclusion and growth appeared positive, but the long-run evidence was weak. Once financial sector development was incorporated, the direct effect of financial inclusion on growth became statistically insignificant. That matters because it implies that access by itself may not be enough to sustain economic expansion.

The policy interpretation is straightforward but important. A newly opened bank account has limited development value if households do not use it meaningfully. More deposits will not transform an economy if financial institutions fail to channel savings toward productive firms. Credit expansion can even become counterproductive if lending flows mainly toward consumption, speculative assets or poorly assessed borrowers rather than businesses capable of raising productivity.

For governments, this means the quality of intermediation matters as much as the quantity of inclusion. Financial inclusion creates an entry point into the formal economy, but institutional capacity determines whether that access becomes economically transformative.

The Real Growth Engine Lies in What Financial Institutions Do With Inclusion

The strongest relationships in the study emerge when financial inclusion is connected to financial sector development. The research finds a positive and statistically significant long-run association between the two, with the relationship remaining strong even after inflation and foreign direct investment are taken into account.

Financial sector development, in turn, shows a positive long-run association with economic growth. In the specification including macroeconomic controls, the financial-sector-development coefficient remained positive and statistically significant, reinforcing the researchers' conclusion that the financial system may act as a transmission channel between broader access and economic expansion.

The study is careful not to claim a definitive causal chain. Its econometric design identifies long-run associations, and the authors describe financial sector development as a potential transmission mechanism rather than a proven mediator. Still, the pattern is economically intuitive: inclusion increases participation in the financial system, while better-developed financial institutions determine whether that participation contributes to efficient savings mobilization, investment and capital formation.

Development agencies and governments often emphasize access indicators because they are visible and measurable. But the more meaningful question is whether newly mobilized deposits and financial activity are being transformed into productive credit, entrepreneurship, innovation and business expansion.

That is particularly relevant for South Asia, where financial structures differ sharply across countries. The study identifies substantial variation in banking infrastructure, digital connectivity, deposits, credit and capital-market development, highlighting the uneven institutional landscape into which financial inclusion policies are being introduced.

Digital Finance Can Expand Access, but It Cannot Replace Institutional Quality

South Asia has become one of the world's most important laboratories for digital financial inclusion. Mobile connectivity, digital payments, branchless banking and fintech platforms have reduced transaction costs and made it possible to reach populations that conventional banking struggled to serve.

The study recognizes this progress, particularly in India and Bangladesh, while noting continuing financial and institutional constraints in Nepal and Pakistan and the effects of Sri Lanka's recent economic crisis on its financial sector. These differences help explain why the same expansion in financial access may generate different outcomes across national economies.

Digital infrastructure therefore needs to be viewed as an accelerator rather than a substitute for financial-sector reform. A mobile wallet can make payments easier, but it cannot by itself improve credit assessment, strengthen banking resilience or deepen capital markets. Similarly, expanding digital lending without adequate regulation can increase access while also creating risks around over-indebtedness, data misuse or weak consumer protection.

Financial literacy is another critical part of the equation. The study's broader evidence base emphasizes that people need sufficient financial knowledge to evaluate products, understand risks and make informed decisions. Without that capability, formal access may remain shallow or even expose vulnerable users to inappropriate financial products.

For South Asian governments, the short-term policy agenda should therefore combine wider access with stronger consumer protection, digital infrastructure and financial education. The longer-term task is deeper: improving the efficiency of financial institutions, strengthening stability and ensuring that credit flows toward productive sectors rather than simply increasing the volume of financial activity.

South Asia Needs to Move From Inclusion Targets to Productive Finance

The researchers recommend expanding formal financial access, particularly for rural communities, women and small businesses, through digital banking, payment systems, branchless banking, ATMs and microfinance. But they place equal emphasis on banking efficiency, financial stability, better credit allocation, financial literacy and consumer protection.

For policymakers, this argues against treating financial inclusion as a stand-alone social policy. It should instead be integrated with industrial policy, SME development, digital infrastructure, financial regulation and investment strategy. The real development payoff comes when financial systems connect underserved households and firms with productive economic opportunities.

For businesses and investors, the findings point to significant opportunities in fintech, insurance, digital payments, SME finance and financial infrastructure. But the most durable opportunities are likely to emerge where technological innovation is matched by credible regulation, stronger institutions and deeper markets.

The study also has relevance beyond South Asia. Many developing countries are racing to expand digital finance and formal account ownership, often with support from multilateral institutions and development agencies. The research suggests that inclusion targets should be paired with measures of financial-system quality, credit efficiency and productive investment if the objective is long-term growth rather than access alone.

There are, however, reasons for caution. The analysis covers only five countries, does not fully eliminate reverse causality and does not explicitly account for all forms of cross-country interdependence. Some of the composite indicators also have statistical limitations, which the authors acknowledge. Future research could use alternative growth measures, different index-construction techniques and household- or firm-level data to test whether the same relationships hold.

That said, the study delivers a useful strategic message. South Asia has made major progress in bringing people into formal finance, but the development challenge is now shifting from access to effectiveness.