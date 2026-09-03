Putin cites chance of peace deal but says Ukrainian aviation warning makes it harder

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 15:22 IST
Putin cites chance of peace deal but says Ukrainian aviation warning makes it harder

Russian President Vladimir Putin said ​on Thursday there was a chance of a peace ​agreement to end the war in ‌Ukraine, but ​restarting talks was harder because of Ukrainian attacks on shipping and a call by Kyiv for civilian aircraft to avoid Russian airspace. Putin said a number of countries including ‌the U.S. and China were ready to support a peace settlement.

"Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict — Russia and Ukraine," he told an economic forum in Russia's Far East. "We are grateful to everyone attempting to contribute to ‌a settlement. Is there a chance? In my view, yes, there is." But in response to a question, he said ‌Ukrainian attacks on civilian merchant ships and "reported threats of attacks on civilian aircraft" were "acts of state terrorism", which he said "complicates the prospects for bilateral peace talks".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned airlines and insurance companies this week that the presence of Ukrainian drones had made Russian skies dangerous, although he said Ukraine ⁠would target ​only Russian military facilities ⁠and not threaten civilian aircraft. On Wednesday, Ukraine urged the U.N.'s aviation agency to ask members to ban operations in Russian airspace. Ukraine has been cut off ⁠from international civil aviation because its own airspace is considered unsafe since Russia invaded in 2022.

After 4-1/2 years of war, the front line ​has been largely static and no peace talks have taken place since February. Each side has ramped up long-range ⁠air attacks deep inside the other's territory, while the war at sea has escalated sharply with attacks by both sides on ports and commercial shipping. Putin said ⁠Russia ​was continuing its contacts with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has sought to broker a Ukraine peace deal.

"We favour restoring full-scale relations with the United States. However, this does not depend on us alone; it depends ⁠on the American side. But from what I understand, sense, and observe, President Trump is committed to such positive, constructive engagement," he ⁠said. Contacts were taking place between ⁠the two countries' intelligence agencies and through Trump's envoys, he said. The head of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, met Russian spy chiefs in Moscow last week but neither side has revealed ‌what was discussed.

(Additional reporting ‌by Dmitry Antonov, Ksenia Orlova, Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasia Lyrchikova Writing by ​Mark Trevelyan Editing by Peter Graff)

TRENDING

1
Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

United States
2
Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Global
3
US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Global
4
Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from elections

Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from el...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Smarter Factories, Bigger Risks: Why AI Governance Is Becoming Industrial Policy

South Asia’s Financial Inclusion Boom Won’t Deliver Growth Without Stronger Financial Systems

The Real Health Risk of Social Media Lies in Content, Context and Algorithms

Can Banks Deliver Net Zero? Netherlands Turns Climate Commitments Into a Financial Risk Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026