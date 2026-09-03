"I want this to be world-class": Hema Malini wants Swami Shri Haridas Auditorium to showcase Braj art to global audience

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday expressed happiness over the completion of Swami Shri Haridas Auditorium in Vrindavan, Mathura, saying she wants the venue to become a world-class platform for showcasing Braj's art and culture and hosting artists from across the world. Speaking about the work that went into building the auditorium, Hema Malini said the new venue would provide a larger space for audiences and performers, unlike the earlier arrangements where programmes were often held in pandals.

"This place is very special because its accommodation is also more; many people can sit here. And I want this to be world-class because people from many foreign countries should come and perform here. And there should also be a very good platform to showcase our Braj art," Hema Malini said. She also expressed her desire to stage her dance productions at the venue and organise a multi-day Krishna Ras Festival.

"I really want to perform some of my dance dramas here. I have about five to ten dance ballets. Among them, five are entirely based on Krishna. So I can have a Krishna Ras Festival for five or six days," she said. Hema Malini said she was hopeful that the venue would attract international artists and that efforts would be made to develop it further.

"Yes, there should be. It will happen. Now that it is ready, I will try my best to do everything," she said. She also spoke about plans for an institution that would promote Braj's art, culture and language, saying financial support from the Ministry of Culture would help take the initiative forward.

"An institution will also be built here where dance and music are already being taught, but by inviting more professional people here, Braj's art, culture, and its language... people want to learn all these," she said. On the growing global popularity of Janmashtami, Hema Malini said Indian festivals and traditions were gaining wider participation internationally.

"Across the world now, everyone even celebrated the Jagannath Rath Yatra in America. I was also there recently for some ISKCON programs. Everyone participates with such great pomp and show. Americans are also dancing in it. It's so nice to see," she said. "Our Sanatan Dharma is being spread very well. Because it doesn't talk about any particular religion... It's all together. It's about moving forward together. So therefore everybody is joining this," she added.

Extending her greetings on Krishna Janmashtami, Hema Malini said the administration had made elaborate arrangements in Mathura, including a drone show depicting the story of Lord Krishna. "The government has made arrangements with great pomp; I heard they are going to fly a lot of drones tomorrow, showing the entire story of Lord Krishna, with all the positions and poses," she said.

She, however, expressed concern over the expected crowds at temples during the festival and said she had faith in the administration to manage the situation. "All the temples will be crowded. Every temple in our Mathura is always very crowded. So now it's going to be much more, which makes me quite worried... but I have faith that the administration will manage it well," she said.

Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, will be observed on September 4 this year. (ANI)