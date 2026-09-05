Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star replaced after original was vandalised

Legendary singer Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been replaced after the original one was damaged following her death. Parton breathed her last on August 25, 2026. She was 80.

The star, which Parton received in 1984, is located at 6712 Hollywood Boulevard and already had a crack before it was vandalised. As of Friday, the star has been fully restored and is once again viewable to the public, as per Variety. Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, in a statement to Variety, said, “Our Dolly is back! Hollywood is thrilled that her star is back in pristine condition for fans to enjoy forever. “

The outpouring of support for Parton has been immense. Earlier this week, her estate announced the first major public events celebrating the life and music of the late superstar. Dubbed “DollyFest: The Celebration of a Lifetime,” the events will take place in Nashville and London on consecutive weekends in 2027. Dolly Parton died after a "brief battle" with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville last month.

"Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand," read a statement from her representative, as quoted by People. Parton had stepped back from touring in recent months because of health complications. During a rare appearance at her Dollywood theme park in March, she addressed her health and reassured fans that she was not retiring.

"I've been not touring, as you know," Parton said. "I've had a few little health issues, and we're taking good care of them."The singer also revealed that she needed time to recover after being "worn down and worn out grieving over" the death of her husband, Carl Dean, who died at 82 in March 2025. Despite taking time away from touring, Parton insisted she had no plans to retire.

"I've just been doing a lot of writing, a lot of thinking, a lot of praying and a lot of getting ready for a lot of new stuff coming up for the rest of this whole year," she said. "So, be ready for me. I ain't done, I ain't near done," Parton added. (ANI)