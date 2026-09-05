Can Debt Crises Be Predicted? World Bank Study Finds Three Signals That Could Warn Countries Early

The World Bank's Chief Economist Office under the Prosperity Vertical, together with researchers affiliated with Stanford University, the University of Hamburg, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, has produced new evidence that could change how debt risks are monitored in low-income countries. The study, Predicting Debt Distress in Low-Income Countries, suggests that governments and development institutions may not need highly complicated forecasting systems to spot approaching debt trouble. Instead, a small number of well-chosen indicators can provide useful early warnings and give policymakers more time to respond.

Three Signals That Could Warn of a Debt Crisis

The study examines 80 low-income countries using historical information extending from 1970 to 2021 and identifies 90 episodes of external debt distress. These include 21 episodes involving direct defaults to private creditors, 27 involving persistent arrears, 34 associated with large IMF financing programmes, and 8 in which multiple distress signals appeared together.

Researchers examined 28 potential predictors and systematically evaluated 559,872 probit models. After applying requirements for data availability, economic relevance and sensible policy incentives, only 9,429 models remained suitable for practical consideration.

The most important result is the performance of a model based on just three indicators: institutional quality, external debt service as a share of exports, and foreign-exchange reserves relative to imports.

The combination matters because it captures three dimensions of vulnerability: whether governments have the institutional capacity to manage economic pressures, whether foreign-currency repayments are becoming too large relative to export earnings, and whether countries have sufficient reserves to absorb external shocks.

Debt Service Matters as Much as the Debt Stock

For governments, the findings reinforce the need to look beyond headline debt-to-GDP ratios. Two countries carrying similar levels of debt may face very different risks if their repayment schedules, export earnings, foreign-exchange reserves and institutions differ.

External debt service relative to exports emerges as an especially useful warning indicator. This suggests that finance ministries should pay closer attention to when debts must be repaid rather than concentrating only on how much has been borrowed.

Governments could therefore strengthen medium-term debt strategies by stress-testing repayment obligations against export declines, currency depreciation and reserve losses. Borrowing decisions should also consider maturity profiles and future foreign-currency requirements.

Importantly, the forecasting approach remains useful beyond the immediate future. The three-variable model records a prediction loss of about 0.31 at the one-year horizon and around 0.32 over five years. The relatively small deterioration suggests that medium-term early warnings may be possible without relying excessively on uncertain projections.

Development Partners Can Intervene Before Crisis Strikes

The findings have important implications for the IMF, World Bank, multilateral development banks and bilateral donors because debt-risk assessments can influence concessional lending, policy advice and development financing.

In a common sample of 1,356 country-year observations, the preferred parsimonious model generated 394 false positives compared with 483 under a mechanically applied version of the 2017 IMF-World Bank Low-Income Country Debt Sustainability Framework. It also recorded 15 false negatives, compared with 19 under the LIC DSF.

However, the study cautions against treating this as proof that existing debt sustainability frameworks should simply be replaced. Under alternative comparisons closer to the original LIC DSF methodology, the performance gap becomes much smaller.

The stronger policy message is that simpler and more transparent early-warning tools could complement existing frameworks. Development partners could use such signals to identify when countries may need technical assistance, concessional financing, debt-management support or earlier discussions with creditors.

The development consequences are substantial. When debt servicing consumes scarce public resources, governments may have less fiscal room for infrastructure and essential public services. Earlier intervention could therefore protect development spending while reducing the economic damage associated with disorderly defaults.

Private Investors Gain a Warning System, but Risks Remain

Banks, infrastructure investors, international lenders and businesses operating in low-income countries can also draw lessons from the research. Rising external debt service, declining reserves and weakening institutions can signal increasing sovereign, currency and refinancing risks.

These indicators could be especially useful in countries where investors lack continuous sovereign ratings, liquid bond markets or other high-frequency financial information.

Domestic debt, however, remains a potential blind spot. Historically, domestic distress has overlapped strongly with external debt problems, while domestic debt indicators add limited predictive power in the study. But the researchers caution that domestic borrowing has been expanding in many low-income economies and historical data remain weaker.

This creates a future challenge for governments and development institutions. Better information on domestic borrowing, maturity structures and debt-service obligations will become increasingly important as local banks, pension funds and other investors provide more government financing.

The study also finds that greater technological sophistication does not automatically improve prediction. Random Forest machine-learning models performed worse than the strongest conventional probit models tested. For countries with limited analytical capacity, this is an important finding: transparent models based on a few reliable indicators may sometimes deliver greater practical value than complex systems that are difficult to interpret.

No forecasting model can eliminate sovereign debt crises. Even the strongest parsimonious models still produce substantial false alarms and missed crises. The priority should therefore be to combine statistical warnings with country-level knowledge and policy judgment. For governments, development partners and investors, the real value of better prediction is not certainty, it is gaining enough time to act before mounting repayment pressures turn into wider economic and development crises.