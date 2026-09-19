Ganeshotsav 2026: Pune devotee offers 251 kg modak to Dagdusheth Ganpati

The cake, made in Rasmalai flavour, was prepared by Pune-based WS Bakers as part of its annual offering to Lord Ganesha. This is the second consecutive year that the bakery has made a special offering during the festival.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 12:59 IST
Ganeshotsav 2026: Pune devotee offers 251 kg modak to Dagdusheth Ganpati
251-kg modak-shaped cake offered to Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati idol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ganeshotsav celebrations in Pune saw a special offering this year as a 251-kg modak-shaped cake was offered to the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati idol. The cake, made in Rasmalai flavour, was prepared by Pune-based WS Bakers as part of its annual offering to Lord Ganesha. This is the second consecutive year that the bakery has made a special offering during the festival.

WS Bakers Director Vikas Agarwal said a team of around 40 to 50 people worked on preparing the giant cake. The offering was brought to the Prem Mandir-themed Ganpati pandal and placed before the idol during the morning rituals. Devotees gathered at the pandal to witness the offering, offer prayers and take pictures of the giant modak-shaped cake. After the rituals, the cake was moved out of the inner area and was later distributed as prasad.

Speaking about the offering, Agarwal said the idea was to combine the traditional modak associated with Lord Ganesha with a cake, which is commonly linked with celebrations. “This is now our second year dedicating an offering, and cake has gradually become a symbol of celebration, so the idea was to celebrate Bappa with a celebratory cake, in the shape of the modak, that he adores,” he said.

Yatish Rasane, Executive President of Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, also welcomed the initiative and said it brought people together during the festival. “We really appreciate Mr Vikas Agarwal and WS Bakers for this initiative; it really brings the community together,” Rasane said.

This year’s Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal has been designed around the theme of Vrindavan’s Prem Mandir. The large structure features temple-style designs and scenes from Lord Krishna’s life, including Rasleela and Govardhan Leela. The Prem Mandir-themed pandal is around 120 feet long, 90 feet wide and 100 feet high. The giant modak-shaped cake became one of the attractions for devotees visiting the pandal.

Ganeshotsav 2026 in Pune began on September 14, while the festival is scheduled to conclude on September 25 with the immersion of the idol. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Money at Light Speed: How Digital Banking Is Rewriting Financial Stability Across Asia-Pacific

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026