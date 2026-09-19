How much did Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta’s ‘Vibe’ earn on Day 1?

Kunal Kemmu has come up with his new directorial, 'Vibe', which stars Preity Zinta in a pivotal role.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 17:01 IST
How much did Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta’s ‘Vibe’ earn on Day 1?
Vibe poster (Photo/instagram/@kunalkemmu). Image Credit: ANI

Kunal Kemmu has come up with his new directorial, 'Vibe', which stars Preity Zinta in a pivotal role. With this comedy-drama, Kunal has managed to strike a chord with the audience, with moviegoers heading to theatres to watch the film. Vibe witnessed a decent opening on Day 1, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

According to his post on X, the Kunal Kemmu directorial minted Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. "#Vibe records a fair opening day, with business picking up from the evening onwards... Its Day 1 business is higher than #KunalKemmu's directorial debut, #MadgaonExpress [Rs 1.63 cr]. The makers have opted for a half-price ticket offer from Friday to Sunday, which should help boost business. #Vibe [Week 1] Fri Rs 2.25 cr. Official Nett BOC | #India biz | #Boxoffice," his post read.

Earlier, at the trailer launch, Kunal Kemmu spoke about casting Preity in the film, revealing that he was a fan of the actor and had imagined her playing the character while writing the script. "When I was writing the film, I reached a point where I was thinking about who could play this character. I'm also a huge Preity Zinta fan. A thought crossed my mind: what if the person who walks in is Preity Zinta herself?" Kunal said.

"These people would say, 'Preity Zinta? You're an undercover agent?' and she would reply, 'What did you think? That I got married and moved to America? This is my real life. I'm actually a government agent," he added. Kunal said he eventually dropped that particular idea but felt Preity was the right choice for the role after realising that audiences had not seen her perform action before.

"Of course, I didn't continue with that idea. But once I finished writing the film and it came to casting, I realised I had never seen Preity do action before. I felt nobody would expect it, which made it the perfect casting choice. The only challenge was getting her to say yes. That's how the journey began. I'm very happy that she agreed," he said. 'VIBE', an Amazon MGM Studios film, revolves around two ordinary childhood best friends who accidentally stumble into a national terrorist conspiracy.

Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sharmila Tagore and Uorfi Javed also feature in the film. (ANI)

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