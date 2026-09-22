Abhishek Chaubey, Navdeep Singh team up to present award-winning short film 'Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot' on Anurag Kashyap's curated YouTube channel

Filmmakers Abhishek Chaubey and Navdeep Singh are presenting the award-winning short film ‘Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot’, which will premiere globally on September 24 at midnight on Anurag Kashyap's curated short-film YouTube channel, Oh Short Flips. Chaubey, known for films including ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Sonchiriya’, and Singh, whose credits include ‘NH10’ and ‘Manorama Six Feet Under’, are presenting the short film, which has earned recognition across several international film festivals, as per the press release.

Produced by Ranjan Singh, RG and Mumbai-based filmmaker Shivam Shankar, who also wrote and directed the film, ‘Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot’ explores how personal grievances can evolve into a larger commentary on society, politics and systemic frustrations. The film begins with a heartbroken brass band musician writing an angry message about his lover on a public bathroom wall. What starts as a personal outburst soon becomes a collective wall of grievances, as people from different walks of life add their own socio-political concerns and frustrations. Amid the growing collection of voices, the deteriorating condition of the bathroom itself goes unnoticed until government officials arrive.

Talking about the film, Abhishek Chaubey said in a statement, "What I loved most about BBB is Shivam's modern approach to the narrative and the fact that it is so enjoyable, yet so disturbing. I am sure the audience will also like the film as much as I did." Navdeep Singh said the film's observational storytelling immediately caught his attention.

"’Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot’ is acutely observed, astutely directed, and insanely relevant to the times we find ourselves in. It's a wonderful short film that's both intelligent and wickedly entertaining," he said. The film stars Vandana Joshi, Prasanna Bisht, Apeksha Iyer, Naseem Mughal and Rishi Solanki.

‘Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot’ is arriving online after a festival run that included the 29th edition of International Kurzfilmtage Winterthur, IFFSA Toronto, Tirana International Film Festival, Roma Short Film Festival, Tokyo International Short Film Festival, Yellowstone International Film Festival and the Best of India Short Film Festival. The short film has also received several festival honours, including second Best Film at IDSFFK, Best Editing at the Tokyo International Short Film Festival, Best Short Film at IIFSA Toronto and Best Indian Short Film at the Yellowstone International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Shivam Shankar, an AAFT Film Direction alumnus who previously worked as a writer on a major Netflix series, the film examines what its makers describe as a culture of opinionation, where competing voices and noise can overshadow collective responsibility, as per the press release. "The film is my attempt to look at India without any filters, the everyday politics we live through in society, told through a raw, unguarded gaze," Shankar said.

"I'm deeply grateful to the presenters who've championed this film, and to the producers who helped bring it to life. To my producers RG, Ranjan Singh, and also Mann Gera, thank you for believing in this. To all my actors, who trusted me with their craft, and to every artist across departments who gave more than I could have ever asked for, thank you for making the film what it is. I hope it makes the audience look a little closer at the world around them," he added. ‘Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot’ becomes the third short film to be released on Oh Short Flips. It follows ‘Incognito’, presented by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, and ‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’, presented by Imtiaz Ali and Kashyap.

The global premiere of ‘Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot’ is scheduled for September 24 at midnight on Oh Short Flips. (ANI)