Kremlin says all Western sanctions on Russians should be lifted, not just from billionaires Usmanov and Fridman
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it considered all Western sanctions on Russian individuals to be illegal and that they should all be revoked. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was answering a question about a push by some EU countries to lift sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman in return for keeping thousands of other individuals and businesses under sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.
The initiative has angered some EU countries and Ukraine. EU diplomats said they would try again on Tuesday to reach a deal.