Kremlin says all Western sanctions on Russians should be lifted, not just from billionaires Usmanov and Fridman

​The Kremlin ​said on ‌Tuesday it considered ​all Western sanctions on Russian ‌individuals to be illegal and that they should all be revoked. Kremlin spokesman ‌Dmitry Peskov was answering ‌a question about a push by some EU countries to lift sanctions ⁠on Russia-linked ​billionaires ⁠Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman in return ⁠for keeping thousands of other individuals ​and businesses under sanctions related to ⁠the war in Ukraine.

The initiative ⁠has ​angered some EU countries and Ukraine. EU diplomats said ⁠they would try again on Tuesday ⁠to ⁠reach a deal.