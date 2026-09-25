CM Devendra Fadnavis performs Ganesh Visarjan at his residence with family

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis concluded his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by immersing the Lord Ganesha idol at his residence, Varsha Bungalow, after performing the traditional aarti in the presence of family members, ministers and other dignitaries.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 14:19 IST
CM Devendra Fadnavis performs Ganesh Visarjan at his residence with family
CM Fadnavis with wife Amruta Fadnavis performing Ganesh immersion (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis concluded his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by immersing the Lord Ganesha idol at his residence, Varsha Bungalow, after performing the traditional aarti in the presence of family members, ministers and other dignitaries. Maharashtra CM, along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis and family, immersed the Lord Ganesha idol at his residence on Friday. After performing the traditional aarti, the Ganesh idol was subsequently taken for immersion following the completion of the rituals.

The immersion at the Chief Minister's residence was also attended by other ministers and dignitaries, who joined the proceedings before the idol was immersed. Meanwhile, the devotees have already gathered at the Lalbaugcha Raja to witness the immersion procession of the Lord Ganesha idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the installation of Lord Ganesha idols, followed by days of prayers and festive gatherings. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, during which devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha and immerse the idol in water. Across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, devotees participate in elaborate immersion processions on the concluding day of the festival. Large numbers of people gather at various immersion points to offer prayers and witness the rituals. (ANI)

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