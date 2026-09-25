Taylor Swift references her and Travis Kelce's wedding in new song ‘Cleveland!’

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has referenced her husband Travis Kelce and their wedding on her new song ‘Cleveland!’, released Friday as one of four new tracks on ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’, according to People. The song’s title is a nod to Kelce’s roots. The NFL star, 36, was born and raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, alongside his older brother Jason Kelce.

“He already took me to Cleveland, and showed me The Heights / so hate all you like, this is the love of my life,” Swift sings on the track. Swift also references the couple’s wedding in an altered chorus towards the end of the song, according to People.

“He already took me to Cleveland, now I’m wearing white / So hate all you like, this is the love of my life,” she sings. Elsewhere, Swift addresses the public perception surrounding her in the song.

“She’s not as hot as she was, but she was only a four / She was never a girls’ girl, she was just a…,” she sings, before adding, “And with all of that money, why’s she dressed like trash? / When she smiles, it’s annoying, and have you seen her? / Stumbling clumsily? Would you even call that dancing?” Swift then turns to her relationship with Kelce, singing, “The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish / He says I look like an angel, they say, ‘I hate that bitch’ / There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid.”

“He’s been saying forever, must not have read / That scathin’ take ‘bout how I’m fake / And he could find someone younger,” she continues. “I can see what they mean / And now I guess there’s somethin’ we all can agree on / But my baby likes what he likes,” according to People. In the bridge, Swift declares, “You only need to find one person in this entire world who doesn’t find you completely insufferable, and I have an important announcement to make, I found mine.”

Kelce was born and raised in Cleveland Heights before attending the University of Cincinnati. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and has spent his entire NFL career with the team, winning three Super Bowls in five appearances, according to People. Away from football, Kelce co-hosts the ‘New Heights’ podcast with Jason Kelce and has also ventured into acting and television hosting. He began dating Swift in 2023, and the couple announced their engagement in August 2025.

Kelce has also remained an avid Cleveland sports fan and purchased a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Guardians, according to People. The Cleveland Cavaliers also joined the conversation after Swift announced the expanded edition of her album on Wednesday.

The NBA team shared a black-and-white clip of Swift and Kelce courtside at Rocket Arena from one of their recent Cleveland date nights, writing on Instagram, “Keepin’ it... in the Land, always. #LetEmKnow.” ‘Cleveland!’ is part of ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’, a surprise expansion of Swift’s 2025 album featuring four new songs. The other tracks are ‘Patient Zero’, ‘Pink Clouding’ and ‘Babylon’.

Swift announced ‘Patient Zero’ on September 22 before revealing the four-song expansion the following day. On September 24, she shared a 13-second teaser for the ‘Patient Zero’ music video on ‘CBS Mornings’. The video stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell and is scheduled to premiere during the MTV Video Music Awards on September 27, according to People. “About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.” (ANI)