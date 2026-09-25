US Senate approves legislation to address pilot, air traffic control mental health issues
The US Senate approved bipartisan legislation to modernize regulations on mental health guidance for pilots and air traffic controllers to encourage early disclosure and treatment. Commercial airline pilots often conceal mental health conditions for fear that disclosing therapy or medication, or even just seeking help, could mean having their license pulled, putting themselves and their passengers at risk.
The legislation, sponsored by Senators John Hoeven and Tammy Duckworth, aims to encourage pilots and air traffic controllers to seek mental health care, when needed, while reducing the stigma.