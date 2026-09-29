"Kashmir is changing": Farooq Abdullah after attending musical show in Srinagar

J-K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended a musical program in Srinagar on Monday. The politician praised the perfromance and called it a sign of "change" in Kashmir. 

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 09:37 IST
"Kashmir is changing": Farooq Abdullah after attending musical show in Srinagar
Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

J-K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended a musical program in Srinagar on Monday and praised the performance, calling it a sign of "change" in Kashmir. The musical evening consisted of a performance by a group of children. Farooq Abdullah expressed his happiness after attending the program and praised the artists for their performance.

While reflecting on the event, Abdullah also highlighted that "Kashmir is changing" along with India. "Kashmir is changing; India is changing. New changes are on the horizon," said Farooq Abdullah while talking to the media.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir hosted the first edition of the International Film Festival in September. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the first edition along with veteran filmmakers including Ramesh Sippy, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and others. CM Omar Abdullah also addressed the attendees and shared how the film policy of Jammu and Kashmir provides financial subsidies and other incentives to the filmmakers who use J-K as the prime destination for their movies.

"In more recent times, cinema in Kashmir evolved to tell deeper, more nuanced and complex human narratives. Under our comprehensive Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, we aim to transform J&K from a beautiful location into one of the most filmmaker-friendly destinations. We offer substantial financial subsidies for filmmakers who shoot in J&K. Whether you are an independent filmmaker making your debut feature or a major global studio, the government offers direct financial support linked to shooting days and local expenditure," Omar Abdullah said. The CM also urged the filmmakers to hire the "local artists, technicians and crew members" to generate employment and highlight the rich heritage of J-K.

The film festival was also attended by Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu after the success of 'Mirzapur: Movie.' International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir began on September 7 and concluded on September 10. (ANI)

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