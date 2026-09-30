"When a story is told to its maximum potential, it's called Dhurandhar": Nimrat Kaur heaps praise on Aditya Dhar's directorial  

Months after its release, Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' continues to strike a chord with the film fraternity, with actors lauding the film’s authentic storytelling and refreshing take on the spy genre. Nimrat Kaur highlighted how the film has raised the bar for Hindi cinema by introducing a fresh approach to the spy genre that has raised the benchmark for storytelling. In an interview to ANI, Nimrat reflected on the impact of the film 'Dhurandhar' on the audience, saying that the movie's authentic portrayal has changed a "general perception" towards the spy genre films in Bollywood. The audience demands "authenticity" now, she added.

While referring to 'Dhurandhar', Nimrat Kaur said, "When something is done so well that people have tasted of how authentic something like that can seem. So obviously now everything when the bar is raised, which I do believe every once in a while a film comes our way where you're like, oh, this is the same story, but told in a way which we've been waiting for. Everything better be at par or better than that or else, you know, let's not attempt it. You know, that is going to be the general perception." Nimrat Kaur believes that 'Dhurandhar' has now become a synonym of "authenticity" in the Hindi film industry due to its portrayal.

"When a story is told to its I think maximum potential, in the most authentic way possible, to the world that you're trying to project and show, it no longer becomes, oh, 'just another spy film'. Then it's like, oh, wow, Dhurandhar," added Nimrat Kaur. The praise for 'Dhurandhar' from Nimrat Kaur and other members of the film fraternity comes after the historic box office run of Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' in the later part of 2025 and early months of 2026.

The film was directed by National Award filmmaker Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Apart from the central role, the movie also stars Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. The movie has amassed more than Rs 3000 crore worldwide after its landmark run at the box office. (ANI)