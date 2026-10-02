'Fast & Furious' gets greenlit for TV adaptation series, set for 2028 premiere

All the action from the celebrated ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise is finally closer to becoming real on television. According to Variety, Peacock has greenlit a new scripted TV series based on the franchise, which was first revealed to be in development earlier this year. The franchise star Vin Diesel, who shared that a ‘Fast & Furious’ scripted series was in development during the May upfront presentation, will serve as an executive producer along with Race’s Sam Vincent, Original Film’s Neal H Moritz and Pavun Shetty, and Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan Productions’ Chris Morgan.

Further, Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman will serve as co-showrunners, pilot writers, and executive producers. Peacock is looking forward to premiering the ‘Fast & Furious’ series by 2028. It is expected to coincide with the next film instalment, ‘Fast Forever’, which has been slated to hit theatres on March 17, 2028.

At the upfront in May, Diesel had shared, “For the last decade, we have realised that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe.” Previously in TV, Netflix aired the animated series ‘Fast & Furious Spy Racers’ for six seasons between 2019 and 2021.

Earlier in August, Vin Diesel shared a major update on the upcoming film instalment of the franchise. In an interview with Variety, he revealed that shooting for 'Fast Forever' will begin in December.

"We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio. I'm in a good place, though. I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale. And when I read the script a couple of weeks ago, [I cried]," he said. Inside the screening, Diesel addressed the audience before the lights dimmed and shared more details about how the "Fast Forever" script brought him to tears, as per Variety.

"I'm going to tell you something personal," he said. "It was after four different writers, four years of development, and after I read the script, halfway through, one tear. By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying. I couldn't hold it back, and I had to tell everyone. And my sister said, 'No more crying, bro.' So I just want to say that sometimes, even the toughest guys in the world need to cry." ‘Fast Forever’ - the 11th and final mainline film in the series, hits theatres on March 17, 2028.

‘Fast & Furious’ is Universal's longest-running franchise and its most profitable, with a combined worldwide gross of USD 7.3 billion. (ANI)