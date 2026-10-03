Glen Powell backs Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’, says film will "stand the test of time"

Actor Glen Powell has backed his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-star Tom Cruise’s latest film ‘Digger’, praising the movie as a “visionary spectacle” and saying it will “stand the test of time” despite its sharply divided early critical reception, according to People. Powell, 37, shared a photo of himself from the Monday, September 28 premiere of ‘Digger’ in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 1, and expressed his appreciation for the film in the caption.

“DIGGER!! You rarely get taken on a ride like this in the theater,” Powell wrote. “Visionary spectacle, fearless performances, and getting to experience two of the greats, Tom Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu, committing ferociously and unapologetically to their vision. Pure cinematic joy. This is one [that] is going to stand the test of time,” according to People. Directed by Alejandro Inarritu, ‘Digger’ is a dark comedy-satire centred on an oil tycoon who attempts to save the world from a natural disaster. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller and Riz Ahmed, among others.

The movie has drawn mixed reactions from critics since initial reactions emerged on social media on September 22, with descriptions ranging from “brave” and “audacious” to “baffling”. As of its release on October 2, the film’s critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes stood slightly above 50 per cent, while its initial audience approval rating was 66 per cent. Powell and Cruise have maintained a close friendship since working together on the 2022 blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which helped further establish Powell as a major Hollywood star.

Cruise has also publicly supported Powell’s subsequent films. In November 2025, he congratulated Powell on the release of ‘The Running Man’. “Another great night out with my friends at the movies! You guys crushed it, congratulations! I laughed, was on the edge of my seat, and ate way too much popcorn,” Cruise wrote on social media at the time.

Cruise also attended the premiere of Powell’s 2024 blockbuster ‘Twisters’. Powell shared a picture from the event on Instagram and wrote, “When your wingman follows you into the storm…,” highlighting their continued friendship, according to People. ‘Digger’ is now playing in theatres (ANI)