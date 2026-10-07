Rajpal Yadav tells SC he plans film based on cheque-bounce case, calls it ‘16 Sawan Jhel Ke’

Actor Rajpal Yadav had a light-hearted exchange with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday, when he revealed a film title inspired by his long-running legal and financial troubles. Yadav told the court that he had thought of naming the film ‘Solah Sawan Jhel Ke’, referring to the period from 2010 to 2026 during which he has been dealing with the dispute.

During the hearing of his cheque-bounce case, CJI Surya Kant asked the actor, “Kuch naya bana rahe ho nahi?” (Aren’t you making anything new?) Yadav responded by greeting the Chief Justice before speaking about his career and the financial losses he claimed to have suffered over the years.

“Sir, pranam karta hoon. Do-dhai sau filmein ki hain. Pichhle 13 saal mein do-dhai sau crore ka nuksaan bhi kar chuka hoon. Ata Pata Laapata mein mera Rs 17 crore dooba,” Yadav said. The exchange then took a lighter turn, with the CJI asking the actor to make another film and entertain audiences. “Ek achchi si movie bana ke logon ko entertain karo,” the CJI said.

Yadav then told the bench that he had already thought of a title based on his experiences between 2010 and 2026. “Sir, 2010 se 2026 tak jo hua, uska title bhi humne socha hai, Solah Sawan Jhel Ke,” he said.

The title, which roughly translates to “having endured 16 monsoons”, was a reference to the prolonged legal and financial troubles that Yadav described during the hearing. Yadav has been involved in the cheque-bounce dispute for several years. The case relates to an alleged loan taken by the actor for his film ‘Ata Pata Laapata’, with the dispute continuing through the courts since the early 2010s. (ANI)