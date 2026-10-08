Mad Sandhu murder case: Main shooter traced in Ahmedabad through IT leads and CCTV footage, says Amritsar CP

The Amritsar Police have arrested the alleged main shooter in the killing of influencer Mad Sandhu, with the Commissioner of Police for Amritsar (CP) Harmanbir Singh Gill identifying the accused as Maninder alias Kaka Shooter, a resident of Lohian Khas in Jalandhar district. According to CP Gill, the police traced Maninder to Ahmedabad after working on intelligence technology (IT) leads and analysing CCTV footage. The accused was subsequently apprehended with the assistance of the Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch.

Gill said the police had deployed a decoy to establish contact with the accused's brother after learning that Maninder was in need of money. The Amritsar Police remained in contact with the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and alerted them as soon as the accused's location was pinpointed through the decoy operation. “The main suspect was Maninder, alias Kaka Shooter, from Lohian Khas in Jalandhar district. We identified him by working on IT leads and analysing CCTV footage...We traced him to Ahmedabad. Since he needed money, we sent a decoy to contact his brother. We were in touch with the Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch and had kept the Crime Branch on alert. As soon as we pinpointed his location through the decoy, we informed them, and they apprehended him. We initially interrogated him via video conference. We presented the evidence we had, and upon hearing it, he confessed,” Gill said.

Three other individuals were also arrested along with the accused in Ahmedabad. A team of the Amritsar Police's CIA unit has travelled to Ahmedabad to bring the accused back for further questioning.

The CP said the police would ascertain the role of the three other arrested persons in the killing during interrogation. “We will question them; if a link to this case is established, we will arrest them along with the main shooter and bring them to Punjab. Following their interrogation, we will move quickly to apprehend the other shooter, whom we have already identified. As for the recovery of weapons and the motorcycles used, we have dispatched teams to handle the recoveries. The weapons will be recovered soon,” he added.

On October 3, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an accused in connection with the killing of social media influencer Mad Sandhu in Punjab. Makeup artist and social media influencer Mad was shot dead in Punjab.

Sandhu sustained two gunshot wounds on Loharka Road, Amritsar, Punjab. He was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (ANI)