An Israeli airstrike killed a Gaza ​man working for the UN ​Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in the ‌Gaza ​Strip on Monday, the relief agency and local health officials said. The man, whom medics named as Adel Al-Helo, ‌was working near a water well in the Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave's north, UNRWA and medics said. Three others were wounded in the strike, they said.

"The ‌initial reports indicate that the strike hit a target on the street near ‌the water well, which was manned by UNRWA staff and a guard. The staff were engaged in their regular duties associated with water well operations," an UNRWA spokesperson told Reuters. The Israeli military ⁠said it ​was checking Reuters' ⁠request for comment.

An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory but has not ⁠stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas' disarmament. At least 1,600 Palestinians and five ​Israeli soldiers have been killed since then, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli ⁠troops now control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of ⁠the ​ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza's coast. Israel's more than two-year-long assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger ⁠crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and ⁠a United Nations ⁠inquiry.

Israel says its actions are self-defense after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an ‌October 2023 ‌attack on Israel.