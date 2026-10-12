Ella Langley says she would cancel concert ’10 billion times over’ to keep fans safe

Country singer Ella Langley cancelled her scheduled performance at the BOK Center in Tulsa on October 9, just hours before the show was due to begin. Her team cited a “serious security threat” involving the safety of fans, venue staff and the artist.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 16:23 IST
Ella Langley says she would cancel concert ’10 billion times over’ to keep fans safe
Ella Langley (Photo/Instagram/ @ellalangleymusic). Image Credit: ANI

Country singer Ella Langley has defended her decision to cancel a concert in Oklahoma at the last minute due to a security threat, saying she would make the same choice again to protect her fans. According to PEOPLE, the 27-year-old singer cancelled her scheduled performance at the BOK Center in Tulsa on October 9, just hours before the show was due to begin. Her team cited a “serious security threat” involving the safety of fans, venue staff and the artist.

During her concert at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on October 10, Langley spoke about the decision and told the audience that the safety of everyone at her shows would always come first. Explaining why she stood by the cancellation, the singer said she would not perform if she felt the venue was no longer safe. She also made it clear that she had no regrets about calling off the Tulsa concert.

“When it comes to keeping you safe and making sure that this show is a safe place for us to come and enjoy our music, then it will happen. But the second it feels like it will not, I’m not doing it,’ she said, as per a release. Langley further said that she would make the same decision again, stressing that performing live was not more important than people’s lives and safety.

“I would have made yesterday’s decision 10 billion times over — and I’d do it tomorrow, and I’d do it the next day — because, while I’m grateful to get to do what I do, it’s not the most important thing in this life,” she said. “What’s the most important thing in this life is the people around that love you and are there for you no matter what. The most important thing in this life is making sure you wake up every day and feel like, ‘You know what? I’m good today, and I’m so grateful to have woken up today.’ “

The singer also revealed that she had considered cancelling her October 10 performance in Texas. However, she decided to go ahead with the show after feeling that it was safe to perform. Langley said she “felt this calling and this tug in my chest [that said], ‘It’s okay, we’re safe and we can do this show.’

Earlier, while announcing the cancellation of the Tulsa concert on social media, Langley had apologised to fans who had made travel arrangements and spent money to attend the event. “This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team,” she wrote, as per PEOPLE.

“I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am,” she added. “This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.” Her team also said that details about ticket refunds would be shared soon.

Meanwhile, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said it had investigated the venue but found no credible threat, PEOPLE magazine said.  (ANI)

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