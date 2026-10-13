'Cruel Intentions' star Selma Blair charged with second-degree assault after attacking flight attendant mid-air

Actor Selma Blair has been charged with second-degree assault after she was arrested over a violent incident on a Delta flight on Sunday, reported Variety, citing the Queens Criminal Court. She was released on Monday after depositing USD 20,000 in bail, paid by credit card.

As per Variety, Selma Blair was arrested on Monday by a Port Authority police officer after allegedly attacking an officer and a nurse. She was then removed from the Delta plane. Blair appeared in Queens Criminal Court before Judge Indira D. Khan on Monday evening.

On the plane, Blair allegedly punched a flight attendant and bit another while heading from Los Angeles to New York. She then attempted to open the plane door while in the air. Law enforcement officers were waiting for the ‘Legally Blonde’ actor at John F. Kennedy Airport, where she was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation. Two flight attendants reported injuries, with one receiving treatment at a hospital.

After the incident, a representative for Blair said, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” as quoted by Variety. Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred.

Earlier in 2016, Blair experienced a previous outburst on a plane, during which she was removed from a flight on a stretcher. At the time, Blair was travelling with her four-year-old son when she had a “total psychotic blackout.” “It was horrible and frightening, and I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I’m a mother,” she said back then.

Selma Blair is known for her roles in ‘Cruel Intentions’, ‘Legally Blonde’, ‘The Sweetest Thing’, and the ‘Hellboy’. (ANI)