Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’

Affleck spoke about the reshoots, further on, about how Warner Bros handled the entire situation.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 15:40 IST
Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’
Actor Ben Affleck (File photo/Reuters. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has opened up about the “low point” of his career, reflecting on the time when he was shooting ‘Justice League’. In a recent interview, Affleck spoke about the reshoots, further on how Warner Bros handled the entire situation.

“The truth is, the experience of Justice League was so, so negative for lots of different reasons. Some of which having to do with where I was personally, some of which having to do with the tragedy that happened during the time, and also the fact that I really saw how not to make a movie like that when the studio is at odds with the filmmaker. You’re really making a mistake. That was what really doomed that,” the actor said, as quoted by Deadline. After ‘Batman v Superman’ underperformed at the box office, Warner Bros felt the need to make Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ lighter and more appealing to audiences.

It was during the post-production phase that Snyder experienced a family tragedy, leaving Warner Bros to hire Joss Whedon to oversee reshoots, which drastically shifted the film’s storyline and tone. “Boy, that was shitty. Him being taken off that movie, and the reshoots that we did–if you want the low point of my career, it was that. Somebody’s death by suicide, that eclipses everything. And the way that was, I thought, frankly, used as an excuse… I just thought that was one of the shittiest things I’ve ever seen. It was so gross. And then the whole environment and vibe, much of which I wasn’t privy to, but that I sort of heard about secondhand in terms of Ray [Fisher] and Gal [Gadot] and other people’s experiences. It was just like ‘Wow, this is about as gross as it gets,” Affleck added. (ANI)

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