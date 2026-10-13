Pope Leo enters hospital, surgery on lung nodule set for Tuesday afternoon

Pope ​Leowill have surgery at Rome's Gemelli hospital on ​Tuesday afternoon to remove a small growth ‌on ​one of his lungs, in the first major health issue of his 17-month tenure. Leo, 71, said on Sunday that the growth, a small nodule, ‌had been found on a recent check-up, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.

The Vatican confirmed the timing of the surgery after Leo was seen leaving the Vatican in a convoy of vehicles headed for Gemelli hospital, about 9 ‌km (5.6 miles) north of the Vatican. The Vatican has said his recovery is expected to take about a ‌week. All his public events have been cancelled until October 20.

Leo, elected by the world's cardinals in May 2025, is relatively young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including tennis, and is not known to be a smoker or to have ⁠had health issues ​previously. A nodule on the ⁠lung is a small, localised lesion that can be benign. The American Thoracic Society says fewer than 5% of lung nodules overall ⁠prove cancerous, although risk rises with age, size, and other factors such as smoking.

Dr. Federico Venuto, chief of thoracic ​surgery at Rome's Policlinico Umberto I hospital, said procedures to remove lung nodules are usually minimally invasive, ⁠and can sometimes involve use of a thin camera tube called a thoracoscope. "The complication rate is extremely low," he told Reuters.

The late ⁠Pope ​Francis, Leo's predecessor, died at age 88 in April 2025 and was hospitalised several times as he grew frail in his later years. Leo, who spoke in a firm, clear voice at his only ⁠public event on Monday, keeps a very busy schedule. He is due to make an 11-day tour of Uruguay, ⁠Argentina and Peru from ⁠November 6 to 17.

In the same address on Sunday when the pope announced his need for surgery, he pledged he would go forward with the trip.