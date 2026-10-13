Afghan authorities suspend BBC radio broadcasts across country, broadcaster says

Afghan ​authorities have suspended the BBC's FM radio ‌broadcasts across Afghanistan, the British broadcaster said on Tuesday, adding that it was working with ‌them to resolve the situation.

"Millions of ‌people across Afghanistan rely on the BBC for accurate news and information and we are ⁠working ​with ⁠the authorities to address the situation," a BBC ⁠spokesperson said in a statement. Khubib Ghufran, the spokesperson ​for the Afghan Taliban government's Information and ⁠Culture ministry, said that the BBC’s activities had ⁠been ​suspended for the "time being due to repeated violations committed" by it.

He ⁠did not elaborate on the violations.