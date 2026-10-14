Netflix secures exclusive rights to 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain, Andorra

Streaming giant Netflix has secured exclusive broadcasting rights to the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra, acquiring rights to all 104 matches of the tournament. The agreement with FIFA covers the centenary edition of the tournament, which Spain, the reigning world champions, will co-host with Morocco and Portugal, as per Variety.

Under the deal, one match per matchday will be available free in Spain, while a package featuring every Spanish national team match, both semifinals and the final will be offered to a national free-to-air broadcaster. Netflix has yet to identify its television partner, with further details expected closer to the tournament. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, Variety reported.

The streamer plans comprehensive live coverage, including pre-game, half-time and post-game shows offering a distinctly Spanish perspective, daily highlights programs on match days and additional content building anticipation ahead of the tournament. “Few events unite people like the World Cup,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria in a statement.

“Our expanding partnership with FIFA, including the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031 for the U.S. and Canada, reflects our continued commitment to bringing fans closer to the world’s biggest sports moments,” she added. Earlier this year, Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026, defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final on July 19, 2026. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute. Spain secured their second men's FIFA World Cup title, having previously won the tournament in 2010.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup crown, ending a 16-year wait since lifting their maiden title in 2010, and completed an unbeaten campaign that followed their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph. (ANI)