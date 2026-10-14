Barkha Singh Joins Nuvah’s Leadership Team as Chief Creative Officer, Shaping the Brand’s Next Chapter

PNN New Delhi [India], October 14: Nuvah, India’s leading online-first women’s footwear brand founded on the belief that women should never have to choose between style and comfort, announces the appointment of Barkha Singh as Chief Creative Officer. In her new role, Barkha will collaborate with founder and CEO Avni Jain to shape Nuvah’s evolving creative identity, spanning product design, brand communication, visual storytelling, and cultural expression.

This appointment marks a new chapter for Nuvah as it continues to build a footwear brand attuned to the realities of contemporary women’s lives. Nuvah challenges the outdated notion that beautiful footwear must come at the cost of comfort. Its approach blends thoughtful design with engineering-led innovation, featuring its proprietary Steady-Form footbed and patent-pending Style-Switch technology, which allows interchangeable heels to create multiple looks from a single pair. For Barkha, this collaboration brings together her creative sensibilities and academic excellence, reflecting the discipline and curiosity that have shaped her journey. Her association with the brand is a natural extension of her multifaceted personality, aligning her appreciation for thoughtful design with a modern approach to fashion that celebrates individuality, versatility, and ease at the center.

Barkha Singh’s work across film, television, and OTT includes notable projects such as Criminal Justice, Masaba Masaba, Engineering Girls, Please Find Attached, and Lafangey. Alongside her acting career, she has built a strong presence as a digital creator, with fashion, travel, and lifestyle forming a key part of her content. Her diverse body of work reflects a creative sensibility that extends beyond the screen. Barkha’s evolving journey across entertainment, fashion, and creativity reflects her growing influence beyond the screen. She was honoured with the Style Icon of the Year – Contemporary Actor award at the ELLE Style Awards, recognising her distinctive presence and evolving style. Her association with Nuvah further reflects this intersection of fashion and individuality, with Nuvah heels also featured in Episode 2 of Prime Video’s fashion makeover show We Got You Girl, hosted by Barkha, alongside Prachi Shevgaonkar.

Speaking about the partnership, Avni Jain, Founder & CEO of Nuvah, said, “When we started Nuvah, we wanted to challenge a compromise women have been expected to accept for far too long: that looking good must mean being uncomfortable. Barkha brings an intuitive understanding of the women we are designing for. She understands fashion and culture, but more importantly, she recognizes how women today want to move through the world with ease, confidence, and individuality. Her creative instinct and perspective will be invaluable as we guide Nuvah into its next chapter.” For Barkha, this role is an opportunity to help build a brand from within, shaping not only how Nuvah communicates, but also how its products evolve. Her mandate covers creative direction, external communication, and product design, uniting her understanding of contemporary audiences with Nuvah’s product-first philosophy.

Barkha Singh, Chief Creative Officer at Nuvah, added, “What drew me to Nuvah was not just the idea behind the brand, but also the energy, clarity, and experience Avni brings to the table. I’ve always believed that women shouldn’t have to compromise on how they look, feel, or move, and Nuvah is built around this very thought. I’m excited to be part of a brand that approaches a real, everyday need with such a strong creative vision. For me, this role goes beyond communication; it’s about being involved in the creative thinking and product journey, and helping build something that feels relevant, beautiful, and genuinely useful to women today.” The partnership brings together Avni’s founder-led, product-first vision and Barkha’s creative perspective and cultural understanding, with a shared ambition to make Nuvah more than a footwear label.

Founded by Avni Jain, Nuvah was born from a personal frustration with the discomfort of heels. With a background spanning engineering, consulting, investing and consumer businesses, Avni set out to rethink footwear from the ground up, making comfort a foundational part of product development rather than an afterthought. Together, Avni and Barkha aim to build Nuvah as a brand that reflects the multidimensional lives women lead, creating footwear that moves seamlessly from work to social occasions, everyday commitments to celebrations, without asking women to compromise on comfort, confidence or self-expression.

About NuvahNuvah is an India-first, online-first women’s footwear brand founded by Avni Jain in 2026. Built on the belief that beauty should never be painful and comfort should never require sacrificing style, Nuvah combines thoughtful design with engineering-led innovation to create footwear designed around how contemporary women actually move through life. At the heart of Nuvah’s product proposition is its proprietary Steady-Form footbed, designed to support natural movement and distribute pressure during extended wear, alongside patent-pending Style-Switch technology that enables interchangeable heels. All Nuvah footwear is vegan, with natural rubber incorporated into the Steady-Form footbed and outsoles.

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