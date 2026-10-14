Three fishermen injured in drone incident off southern Iran
Three fishermen were injured after a fishing boat was struck by what local authorities described as an "enemy drone" off Iran's southern coast, the Hormozgan provincial governor's office said, according to Mehr news agency on Wednesday.
The vessel was struck while sailing about 18 nautical miles from Bondaran village in Sirik county. Three crew members were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. The United States regularly conducts drone surveillance over the Gulf and has in recent months struck targets in southern Iran that it said were used to disrupt navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.