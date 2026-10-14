“Craftsmanship can shape fashion’s future”: R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge winners Saurabh Maurya, Anil Padia

R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, an initiative of Reliance Industries Limited in partnership with the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week, held its grand finale on October 13 with a landmark showcase at the Embassy of France, New Delhi. The event brought together emerging designers, industry leaders, fashion experts and global stakeholders to celebrate the next generation of circular fashion talent. Held as part of the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, the finale marked the culmination of the initiative’s eighth season, continuing its focus on circular innovation, material exploration and cross-cultural creative exchange.

Following a competitive selection process that began with over 220 applications globally, the 2026 edition brought together emerging designers from India and international markets, with finalists progressing through regional jury rounds, mentorship and industry engagements before presenting their collections to the Grand Jury in New Delhi. At the finale, Margn by Saurabh Maurya was named the Winner of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026, while Yoshita 1967 by Anil Padia was recognised as Runner-Up. The results celebrated two distinct approaches to circular fashion, highlighting the role of craftsmanship, material innovation and responsible design in shaping a more conscious future for the industry.

Margn, founded by Saurabh Maurya, presented an approach to contemporary fashion that brings together craftsmanship, material innovation and circularity. Through considered material choices and thoughtful construction, the collection explored the potential of circular design to inform modern aesthetics while encouraging more responsible approaches to fashion creation. Yoshita 1967, founded by Anil Padia, presented a collection rooted in cultural heritage, artisanal craftsmanship and contemporary design. Drawing on the designer’s cross-cultural perspective, the collection brought together traditional techniques and a modern design sensibility, highlighting the role of craftsmanship and material consciousness in shaping a more responsible fashion ecosystem.

Together, the Winner and Runner-Up recognised the potential of emerging designers to advance circularity while preserving craftsmanship and exploring new possibilities for a more sustainable fashion industry. The finale was evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising Stefan Priesner, UN Resident Coordinator in India; Serge Carreira, Head of Emerging Brands Initiative at the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode; Rochelle Pinto, Head of Editorial Content at Vogue India; Rajesh Pratap Singh, Founder and Creative Director of Pratap and Anaita Shroff Adajania, Fashion and Costume Stylist and Creative Director. Bringing together perspectives spanning fashion, luxury, media, design and sustainable development, the jury assessed the finalists on their creative vision, innovation, application of circular principles, material exploration, scalability, social impact, alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and potential to contribute meaningfully to the future of fashion.

The 2026 edition marks an important milestone in the evolution of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, strengthening its role as a platform connecting emerging talent with global fashion ecosystems. Through its collaboration with the Embassy of France in India, Institut Francais, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week, the initiative has created new avenues for international exchange, mentorship and industry access, as per the press release. The finale showcased at the Embassy of France further underscored the shared vision between India and France around creativity, innovation and responsible growth. Taking place during the India France Year of Innovation 2026, the event brought together two influential fashion and design ecosystems to spotlight how circularity can become a catalyst for new creative possibilities.

Saurabh Maurya, Founder of Margn and Winner of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026, said in a statement, “Winning the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge is a meaningful milestone for us at Margn. It reinforces our belief that thoughtful design, material innovation and craftsmanship can play a significant role in shaping a more responsible fashion industry. This platform has provided an opportunity to explore how circular principles can be integrated into contemporary design while creating pieces that are relevant, considered and forward-looking. We are grateful for the recognition and hope to continue pushing the boundaries of what conscious fashion can achieve.” Anil Padia, Founder of Yoshita 1967 and Runner-Up of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026, said, “Being recognised as Runner-Up at the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge is an honour and an encouraging step for Yoshita 1967. Our work is deeply rooted in cultural heritage, artisanal craftsmanship and the belief that fashion can create meaningful connections between people, materials and communities. This experience has reinforced the importance of preserving traditional techniques while exploring new approaches to circularity and responsible design. We are grateful to be part of a platform that brings these conversations to the forefront and encourages designers to imagine a more conscious future for fashion.”

Hemant D Sharma, President, Polyester Business, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “At Reliance Industries, we believe sustainable growth and innovation go hand in hand. Over eight seasons, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge has evolved into a global platform championing circularity through design and material innovation. This year, our partnerships with the Embassy of France, the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, during the India–France Year of Innovation, further strengthen this vision. We congratulate Margn, the Winner, and Yoshita 1967, the Runner-Up, for demonstrating how creative thinking can contribute to a more responsible future for fashion.” Stefan Priesner, UN Resident Coordinator in India, said, “India’s textile and fashion sector holds significant potential to advance the global transition towards circularity. Promoting the circular economy in textiles is an important part of the support that the UN India brings to the leadership of the Ministry of Textiles and India’s efforts in decarbonization, circular economy and decent work, together with partners from the industry. We congratulate Margn, the Winner, and Yoshita 1967, the Runner-Up, for their distinctive approaches to conscious fashion. Their recognition highlights the importance of empowering creative talent to explore solutions that support more sustainable production and consumption patterns, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Commending the event, H.E. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said, “The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge reflects the spirit of the India-France Year of Innovation by bringing together French and Indian design perspectives on innovation and sustainability. I heartily congratulate the winners for their exceptional talent through which they have underscored the cultural and creative industries that are vital drivers of innovation and Indo-French bilateral cooperation. The launch of the Kering Generation Award today highlights the importance that France attaches to sustainable fashion and demonstrates the potential of bringing together major industry players and emerging entrepreneurs in the field and promoting professional exchange and collaboration between our two countries.” Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, said, “Over eight seasons, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge has evolved into a platform that champions emerging designers reimagining the future of fashion through circularity and innovation. This year’s edition marks an important milestone, bringing together talent from India and international markets while strengthening connections across design, industry and sustainability. We remain committed to creating opportunities for emerging talent through visibility, mentorship and industry engagement. Margn’s winning approach and Yoshita 1967’s distinctive interpretation of circular design reflect the diverse possibilities within this space. We congratulate both designers and look forward to seeing them build on this recognition to take their work forward.”

The Winner of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026 will receive a cash prize of USD 16,000, along with the opportunity to present an individual showcase at the next season of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in March 2027 in Mumbai, providing a platform to bring their circular design vision to a wider fashion and industry audience. The Runner Up will receive a cash prize of USD 5,000, along with bespoke mentorship from renowned sustainable fashion advocate Orsola de Castro, offering valuable guidance and industry insights to further develop their creative vision. The 2026 finale serves as a culmination of this year's global journey while marking the beginning of a new chapter for the designers recognised through the programme. By bringing together talent, industry expertise and international partnerships, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge continues to demonstrate how fashion can be a space for innovation, collaboration and meaningful change. (ANI)